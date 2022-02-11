JEE Main 2022: NTA Expected To Announce Exam Dates Soon

NTA Expected To Announce JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates Soon
The JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. However, the agency has not made any official announcements regarding the dates.
Nevertheless, if media reports are to to be believed, the JEE Main 2022 will likely be conducted in March 2022. Thus, candidates who are thinking of appearing for the exam are advised to regularly check the official website, nta.ac.in for updates.
Once the exam dates are announced for the JEE Main 2022, the registration process for the same shall commence online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Due to COVID-19 and the Omicron situation escalating in India, the NTA had decided to postpone the exams.
Candidates who clear the JEE Main 2022 exam, will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022, which may be conducted in June or July 2022.
Additionally, the educational requirement for students to appear for JEE Main 2022 is that candidates must have completed class 12 or an equivalent exam in either 2020, 2021 or must be appearing for it in 2022.
JEE examinations are conducted across India each year for students who aspire to take admission in undergraduate engineering courses in universities such as the IITs, NITs, and other private and government colleges across the country.
Candidates must note that complete details on the JEE Main 2022 exam such as its exam dates, registration dates, eligibility criteria and more shall be updated at The Quint once the NTA issues a notification on its official website.
Till then, all candidates are advised to check the JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
