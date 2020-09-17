NEET PG, MDS Exams To be Held Between December 2020-Jan 2021

The National Board of Examinations has announced tentative dates for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test PG, MDS, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination and DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test, which will be held between 4 December 2020 to 28 January 2021.
Here’s an exam-wise date sheet:
When will applications begin?
According to the National Board of examinations, information bulletins and application forms for these exams shall be published on the official website ( nbe.edu.in) in due course of time.
