NEET PG, MDS Exams To be Held Between December 2020-Jan 2021

Information bulletins and application forms for these exams shall be published on the NBE's official website soon.

The National Board of Examinations has announced tentative dates for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test PG, MDS, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination and DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test, which will be held between 4 December 2020 to 28 January 2021. Here’s an exam-wise date sheet: Foreign Medical Graduates Examination - 4 December, 2020

MDS - 16 December, 2020

NEET (PG) - 10 January, 2021

DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test - 28 January, 2021

When will applications begin?

According to the National Board of examinations, information bulletins and application forms for these exams shall be published on the official website ( nbe.edu.in) in due course of time.