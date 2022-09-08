‘Always Ask Questions,’ Advises NEET-UG Topper Tanishka

She told The Indian Express that she wants to “do a specialisation in cardio, neuro or oncology.”

She said that she had heard a lot about the coaching institutes in Kota. She said, “I had heard that these institutes are the staircase to achievement, so I told my parents that I need to go and study there. They agreed. This was the right choice for me to make as the weekly and monthly tests and the discipline greatly helped me.”

She credited her parents for scoring the number AIR 1 in the exams.

Her parents are government school-teachers in Haryana. She said;