NEET UG 2021 Results, Final Answer Key Expected Soon

NEET Result 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 after the Supreme Court, on Thursday, 28 October, allowed it to go ahead with results.
The results of NEET UG 2021 is expected to be declared anytime soon. NTA will also release the final answer key before/along with the results.
NTA had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging Bombay High Court's order to reconduct the exam of two candidates, who alleged that their test booklet and OMR sheet had different serial numbers.
The apex court on Thursday, 28 October, stayed Bombay High Court's order. It further directed NTA to declare the results of NEET UG 2021.
Go to the official website of NEET UG: neet.nta.nic.in
Click on NEET UG 2021 result link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your application number and password
Click on 'Sign In'
You will be directed to your result
Download and save your scorecard for future reference
After the declaration of NEET 2021 results, NTA will release an All India Merit List of successful candidates of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the basis of the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India.
