Can’t Delay Results of 16 Lakh Students: SC Paves Way for Declaring NEET Results

In its plea, the NTA had challenged the Bombay High Court order to hold the NEET again for the two candidates from Solapur, who alleged that their test booklet and OMR sheet got mixed up at the examination centre before the beginning of the test.

The NTA had contended in the apex court that due to the high court order, the declaration of the results of over 16 lakh students was being delayed.

The high court had directed the NTA to hold a fresh examination of the two petitioners for the Academic Year 2021-2022 and declare the results within weeks.