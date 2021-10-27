NEET 2021 Registration Window Closed: Results To Be Declared Soon

NEET 2021 Results to be declared soon
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
NEET 2021 phase 2 application form and the correction window were closed on 26 October 2021. While there has been no official announcement of the NEET 2021 result date, students can expect the NEET 2021 results in a few days as the application window has closed.
In fact, according to the centre, NTA is already ready with the result but can not declare it due to the impending order of the Bombay High Court regarding the re-exam of two students. Hence, students who are waiting for the NEET 2021 results can expect them to be released soon once the Supreme Court declares its judgment on the impending matter.
Candidates who sat for the exam can also download their NEET 2021 scorecards from the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in soon.
Amongst the major controversy, the center has moved the Supreme court against the Bombay High court order to hold fresh exams for the two petitioners Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji. The petitioners have alleged that they were handed question papers and answer sheets with different serial numbers while in NEET, candidates are supposed to be given question papers and answer sheets with same serial numbers.
Hence, while the NTA who administers the NEET exam has argued that it is not possible to hold fresh exams for two students, the High Court has declared that the petitioners should not suffer for a mistake committed by the respondents.
According to the NTA's appeal in the court, the NEET UG 2021 Examination where conducted on 12 September 2021 for more than 16 lakh students. However, it has been unable to declare the results despite being ready due to the impending order of the high court.
The NTA has also pointed out inconsistencies in the statements of the two petitioners.
A law officer has submitted a request to the court that : “The declaration of the results of the NEET exam has stayed at the behest of two students. I am requesting the hearing tomorrow, 28 October 2021.”
However, the Supreme Court bench has not given any definitive date on the hearing or the result date of the NEET UG 2021 result.
Hence, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in for more updates and details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)