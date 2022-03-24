NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2021: MCC Declares Final Result on Website

NEET UG Counselling mop up round result declared on mcc.nic.in. Image used for representative purpose.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday, 24 March 2022, declared the final result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 mop-up round counselling.
Candidates who registered for the same can check the NEET UG Mop-up round result on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.
Go to the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.
Click on 'FINAL RESULT UG MOP-UP ROUND UG 2021' link under 'Current Events' on homepage
You will be directed to the result PDF
Check your roll number, rank and allotted institute
Download and save the list of selected candidates for future reference
"The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," reads the official notice released by MCC.
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the mop-up round are required to report between 24 and 29 March 2022.
Mop-up round will be followed by stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling. Seat allotment for the same will take place on 30 March, while the results will be announced on 31 March 2022.
