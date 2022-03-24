NEET SS Counselling 2021: Released Schedule Can be Checked at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Speciality on the official website.

As per the official notification, the registration for round 1 counselling will begin on 1 April 2022. The students who have qualified the NEET SS exams can prepare for the counselling session.

The candidates will have to visit the official website of MCC at mic.nic.in, complete the registration process and check the schedule for NEET SS counselling 2022.