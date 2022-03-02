NEET MDS 2022 Exam Date Announced: Check Registration and Other Details

Check NEET MDS 2022 revised exam date here. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/Altered by The Quint)
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam date has been announced by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
Earlier, the NEET MDS 2022 exam was scheduled to be held on 6 March 2022, but was deferred by 6 to 8 weeks.
Re-opening of registration window for submission of online applications: 21 March (from 3 pm) to 30 March (till 11:55 pm)
Edit Window: 1 to 4 April 2022
Selective edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images: 11 to 13 April 2022
NEET MDS admit card release date: 25 April 2022
NEET MDS 2022 exam date: 2 May 2022
"Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during 4 January 2022 to 24 January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows," reads the official notice released by NBEMS.
Visit the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in.
Click on 'NEET MDS' link on the home page.
Click on 'Application Link' under 2022.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'New Registration'.
Enter your personal details and register yourself.
Go to 'Applicant Login'.
Enter your registered User ID and password.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the form and pay the application fee.
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Check this space regularly for further updates about NEET MDS 2022.