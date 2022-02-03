NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check Counselling Dates

MCC Releases NEET UG Counselling seat allotment list. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
NEET UG Seat Allotment: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 final seat allotment result for round 1 counselling was declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday, 2 February (at 3 pm).
However, later it was pulled down and declared 'Null and Void' by the MCC due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University.
Later, the MCC again released the final seat allotment result for the NEET UG round 1 counselling. Candidates who registered for the same can check the list from the official website of the MCC: mcc.nic.in.
According to the dates announced on official website, reporting for round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2021 is scheduled to begin from 10 am on 3 February 2022.
Go to the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.
Click on 'FINAL RESULT ROUND 1 UG 2021' link on the homepage.
Rank-wise seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Check you name and roll number.
Download and save it for future reference.
For more updates about the NEET UG counselling dates and other details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the MCC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)