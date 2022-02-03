NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check Counselling Dates

NEET UG Seat Allotment: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 final seat allotment result for round 1 counselling was declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday, 2 February (at 3 pm).

However, later it was pulled down and declared 'Null and Void' by the MCC due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University.

Later, the MCC again released the final seat allotment result for the NEET UG round 1 counselling. Candidates who registered for the same can check the list from the official website of the MCC: mcc.nic.in.