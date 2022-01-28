NEET UG Counselling 2021: All You Need To Know About Final Seat Allotment Result

NEET NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC withdraws provisional result, asks student to wait for final result
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday, 27 January, released the provisional seat allotment result for round 1 counselling of NEET UG 2021. It also stated that final result for the same will be displayed on the website on Friday, 28 January 2022.
"Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 28th January, 2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com," the notice added.
"The Candidates participating in NEET-UG, 2021 counselling are informed that the provisional result of round 1 has been pulled down due to the hearing held on 27/01/2022 in W.P. of 2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & others v/s UoI & Ors. before the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Madras. Candidates are advised to wait for the final result and keep in touch with the MCC website for further course of action," reads the official website of MCC.
As per the official schedule of NEET UG counselling, the final result is set to release on Saturday, 29 January. However, no official conformation has been provided regarding the same.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in regularly for further updates about NEET UG counselling final result.
