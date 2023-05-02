NEET UG Admit Card 2023 Expected To Be Out Today: Direct Link & Other Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEET UG Admit Card 2023 Expected To Be Out Today: Direct Link & Other Details

NEET UG Admit Card 2023 may be released today on neet.nta.nic.in.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

NEET Admit Card 2023 for UG is expected to be released today. Details here.

|

(Photo: iStock)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to issue the NEET UG Admit Card 2023 today on 2 May on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. However, the exact date and time has not been confirmed by the officials yet.

Candidates who have applied for the NEET 2023 Exam can download and check the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.

Prior to the NEET admit card, the concerned officials released the NEET city intimation slip, which is available on the aforementioned website.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Date

The NEET UG exam will be held via an offline mode on 7 May 2023. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

NEET UG Exam will be conducted in different cities of the country as well as 499 cities outside India.
How To Download NEET UG Admit Card 2023 From Direct Link?

  • Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the NEET UG Admit Card 2023.

  • A login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your hall ticket will show up on the screen.

  • Check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully to make sure there is no mistake.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

