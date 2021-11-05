NEET UG 2021 Result Declared: Counselling Process to Begin Soon

The NTA will soon release an All India Merit List of successful candidates of NEET UG 2021 on the basis of the eligibility criteria provided by the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India. It will be followed by counselling and seat allotment process.

"Online counselling would be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services for Undergraduate Medical Courses," reads the information brochure.

NEET UG 2021 counselling schedule will be released soon.

MCC will conduct counselling for Seats Under 15 percent All India Quota and all Seats in Central Institutions (Universities) Including AIIMS, JIPMER, AFMC, ESIC, DU, BHU, AMU, and Deemed Universities.

A separate NEET counselling will be held by respective state authorities for state quota seats.