NTA Announces NEET-UG Result, Top Rank Shared by Three Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 1 November, announced the results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses.

Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karhika G Nair shared the top rank in the medical entrance exam, news agency PTI reported.

NTA said that for the three students who share the top rank, tie-breaking formula will be applied at counselling stage. Candidates can check out their results at neet.nta.nic.in.