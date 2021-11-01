NTA Announces NEET-UG Result, Top Rank Shared by Three Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 1 November, announced the results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses.
Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karhika G Nair shared the top rank in the medical entrance exam, news agency PTI reported.
NTA said that for the three students who share the top rank, tie-breaking formula will be applied at counselling stage. Candidates can check out their results at neet.nta.nic.in.
Meanwhile, results of 15 candidates who were identified to have used unfair means in the NEET-UG exam have been cancelled.
As per 2021 registration data accessed by The Times of India, the number of registrations was up from 11.4 lakhs in 2017 to 16.1 lakh in 2021.
