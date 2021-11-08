NEET UG 2021 Counselling To Start Soon: Check Top Medical and Dental Colleges

Post NEET UG 2021 counselling, students must submit the necessary documents and accept their respective seats
NEET UG 2021 counselling dates to be announced soon.

The counselling for NEET 2021 undergraduate medical admission or UG admission is scheduled to start soon.

While the counselling committees including the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) and state counselling administering bodies are yet to announce the NEET 2021 UG counselling dates, aspiring students who qualified the NEET UG exam can check the list of best medical and dental colleges for a smoother process in the NEET UG 2021 counselling.

Aspirants must note that once the seats are allotted to them under the NEET 2021 UG counselling, they must accept the seats at the earliest by uploading all the necessary documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date.

According to the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education releases, here is the list of the top medical and dental colleges for 2021.

NEET 2021 UG Counselling: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF 2021

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

  4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

  5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

  6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

  7. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

  9. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

  10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal

Students are advised to regularly check the official website of NEET for more updates on the NEET 2021 UG Counselling

