NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Choice Filling, Locking for Round 2 To Commence Today.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
As per the official notification released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the NEET PG Counselling 2021 AIQ Round 2, the choice filling process will begin on Monday, 7 February.
Candidates must note that the last date to complete the NEET PG 2021 Counselling Round 2 choice filling process is 10 February.
Additionally, the dates for the Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective universities/institutes are 11 and 12 February.
Post that, the processing for seat allotment will be conducted on 13 and 14 February.
Candidates must also note that the NEET PG 2021 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment results will be posted on the official website of MCC. mcc.nic.in on 15 February.
Students allotted seats will be required to report to their allotted colleges between 16 and 22 February.
The seat allotment results will be declared based on the choices that the candidates enter during the choice locking process.
Students must ensure that they lock in their choices according to their order of preference so that the MCC can consider them for allotment.
For more details on the NEET PG 2021 counselling, please visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
