BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date & Time To Be Announced; Steps To Check

Bihar Board class 12th result expected soon
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the Bihar Board grade 12th result 2024 very soon. Officials will soon confirm the precise date and time for the release of the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results through a dedicated link on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Before releasing the results, the board will conduct verification of the toppers. Reports suggested that the results might be released today or latest before Holi. But there is no official announcement about the same and the BSEB 12th result date and time announcement is awaited.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) commenced the grade 12th or intermediate exams on 1 February. The exams were conducted in two shifts for two subjects each day. The first shift took place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, followed by the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
Approximately 13 lakh students participated in the exams across science, commerce and arts streams. Students can get access to their Bihar Board grade 12th results 2024 by logging in through their roll number and roll code.
According to the grading system, students must attain a minimum score of 30 in each subject to pass the intermediate board exams. Each subject carries a total of 100 marks (including both theory and practical components), except for optional subjects, which are graded out of 50 marks.
Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Open the link to the Inter (Class 12th) result.
Candidates will have to enter their roll code and roll number.
They will be able to check subject-wise marks and download the page.
Candidates can take a printout of the BSEB 12th result.
