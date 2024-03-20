BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date & Time To Be Announced; Steps To Check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) commenced the grade 12th or intermediate exams on 1 February. The exams were conducted in two shifts for two subjects each day. The first shift took place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, followed by the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Approximately 13 lakh students participated in the exams across science, commerce and arts streams. Students can get access to their Bihar Board grade 12th results 2024 by logging in through their roll number and roll code.

According to the grading system, students must attain a minimum score of 30 in each subject to pass the intermediate board exams. Each subject carries a total of 100 marks (including both theory and practical components), except for optional subjects, which are graded out of 50 marks.