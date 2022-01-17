NEET PG 2022 Registration Process Begins: Here's How to Fill Application Form

NEET PG 2022 registration begins on nbe.edu.in
NEET PG 2022: The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the registration process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022).
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can register themselves on the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in
Availability of the Information Bulletin: 15 January 2022 onwards
Online Submission of Application: 15 January (3 pm onwards) to 04 February 2022 (till 11:55 pm)
Edit Window for All the Candidates: 08 to 11 February 2022
Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images: 24 to 27 February 2022
Issue of Admit Card: 07 March 2022
NEET PG Exam Date: 12 March 2022
Declaration of Result: 31 March 2022
Visit the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in
Click on NEET PG tab on the homepage
Click on 'Application Link' under 2022
Click on 'New Registration' under 'Links'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your personal details and register
Go to Applicant Login and enter your registered user ID and password
Click on Login
Fill up the NEET PG application form and upload the relevant documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save a copy of the application for future reference
General, OBC and EWS candidates are required to pay application fee of Rs 4,250 for NEET PG, while SC, ST and PwD candidates are required to pay Rs 3,250.
According to the information bulletin, candidates who possess MBBS degree or provisional MBBS Pass Certificate and possess a permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 31 May 2022 are eligible to apply for NEET PG 2022.
Recently, NBEMS also commenced the counselling of NEET PG 2021. For more details about the same, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.
