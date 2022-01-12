NEET-PG 2021 Counselling Begins Today: Registration Process, Schedule, And More

NEET-PG 2021 counselling to commence from 12 January 2022.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
The counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate 2021 (NEET-PG) is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 12 January 2022. Candidates can apply for the same online by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at www.mcc.nic.in.
Candidates must note that only online applications for NEET-PG 2021 are being considered. Applications submitted through any other means shall immediately be rejected.
Candidates must also note that they are only permitted to fill the NEET-PG 2021 counselling form once. If any candidate submits multiple forms, the MCC shall debar them from counselling and take any action deemed fit by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW.
Furthermore, the counselling will take place in four phases or rounds, namely Round 1, Round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round.
Candidates must note that the final schedule for online PG counselling (MD/MS/Diploma/PG DNB courses) for NEET 50 percent AIQ/100 percent deemed/Central Universities/AFMS (only registration part) and 100 percent PG DNB seats for 2021-22 has also been released by the MCC.
The seat allotment process will conclude on 21 January 2022.
Round 1 seat allotment result: 22 January 2022.
Registration for second round of seat allotment shall commence on 3 February 2022.
Registration for second round of seat allotment will conclude on 7 February 2022.
Registration for third round of seat allotment shall commence on 24 February 2022.
Registration for Round 3 seat allotment shall conclude on 28 February 2022.
Verification of seat matrix by institutes: Between 7 January 2022 and 10 January 2022
Registration/payment: Between 12 January 2022 and 17 January 2022 (till 12:00 PM)
Payment deadline: 17 January 2022 (till 03:00 PM)
Choice filling/locking: From 13 January 2022 to 17 January 2022 (till 11:55 PM)
Verification of internal candidates: 18 January 2022 and 19 January 2022
Processing of seat allotment: From 20 January 2022 to 21 January 2022
Final result: 22 January 2022
Reporting: Between 23 January 2022 and 28 January 2022
Verification of seat matrix by institutes: Between 3 February 2022 and 7 February 2022
Registration/payment: Between 4 February 2022 and 7 February 2022 (till 12:00 PM)
Payment deadline: 7 February 2022 (till 11:55 PM)
Choice filling/locking: Between 4 February 2022 and 7 February 2022 (till 11:55 PM)
Verification of internal candidates: 8 February 2022 and 9 February 2022
Processing of seat allotment: 10 February 2022 and 11 February 2022
Final result: 12 February 2022
Reporting: From 13 February 2022 till 19 February 2022
Candidates must ensure that they have the following documents ready while filling the NEET-PG 2021 counselling form:
NEET 2021 admit card
Copy of online application form
NEET marksheet
Nationality certificate
Class 12 marksheet
Class 10 certificate for age proof
Aadhaar card and one other ID proof
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Navigate to the 'PG or UG' counselling tab, available on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page with the registration link.
Enter the required information and log in.
The NEET-PG 2021 application form shall be displayed on your screen.
Fill in all the details required and upload all the documents correctly.
Pay the registration fee required and finally click on 'Submit'.
Your NEET-PG 2021 counselling form will be submitted.
Download the confirmation page or take a printout for future reference.
For more updates on the NEET-PG 2021 counselling, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of the MCC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)