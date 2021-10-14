NEET PG 2021: Score Card Releasing Today

NEET PG 2021 Score Card will be releasing today, 9 October 2021. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2021 Score Card will be released on 9 October 2021 by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).
The score cards will have the individual marks of candidates. Hence, candidates are advised to download their respective score cards from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in once they are released.
NEET PG 2021 Score Card pertains to the exam results that were released on 28 September 2021. Candidates must remember that their respective ranks were already made available to them at the time of result. However, this score card will help them know the marks they scored in every section and paper.
Candidates are advised to keep their official login credentials like application number and password handy in order to download their individual score cards. Check below for details on how to download the NEET PG 2021 Score Card.
Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.
Click on the link 'NEET PG Score Card 2021 now available' on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials like application number, password and submit.
Your NEET PG 2021 Score Card will be displayed on your screen.
Download and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates must note that their respective NEET PG 2021 Score Cards will list the total marks obtained by them. It will also contain other details like the number of correct and incorrect responses, rank obtained, personal details among others. Hence, this may help candidates in assessing their overall merit position.
