NEET PG 2021 Scorecard Release Date Announced: Check Details

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that individual scorecard for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 will be released by 9 October 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same will be able to download their scorecards from the NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in. The official notice stated that the scorecards will not be sent to individual candidates.
"The result of NEET-PG 2021 indicating the NEET-PG 2021 rank of the candidates for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and Post MBBS DNB and NBEMS Diploma Courses (2021 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBE website natboard.edu.in and at NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in," reads the official notice.
Visit the official website: nbe.edu.in
Click on 'NEET-PG' on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Result scores of NEET-PG 2021'
Result PDF will appear on your screen
Click on the result link in that PDF
Check your score in front of your roll number
Download and save the PDF for future reference
The official notice further added that the scorecard will include information like total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021. It will also include information like total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate.
For more details, candidates can check out the official notice on NBE's website.
