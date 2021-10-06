New Pattern of NEET PG Super Speciality Exam From 2022: Centre Informs SC

Image used for representational purposes.
The Central government, on Wednesday, 6 October, told the Supreme Court that they would be implementing the revised examination pattern for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Super Speciality exam (NEET PG SS) from 2022, Bar and Bench reported. The 2021 exam will be held as per the old pattern.
Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud that the government, in respect of the observations made by the Court, has decided not to implement the revised pattern for NEET PG SS 2021, keeping in mind the best interests of the candidates.
"Since Centre has taken a decision to hold the NEET SS 2021 on the basis of erstwhile pattern which held the field till now, it is not necessary to adjudicate the validity of the modified pattern," the order added.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had said that heavens wouldn't fall if the new pattern was implemented from next year.
"Just because you have authority, can it be exercised (like this)? Would the heavens have fallen if it was done from next year? What would happen if a years time would be given to students to prepare. Changing the pattern is in the domain of experts but do it in a way experts should do, not in this fashion. Otherwise, it sends a signal that the medical profession and medical regulation has also become a business! We hope better sense prevails," the Court had said.
On Tuesday, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it had decided to postpone the NEET PG Super Speciality exam by two months, which would now be held on 11-12 January 2022.
According to Central government reports, this decision was made in light of the new syllabus and as an initiative by the Central government to provide students ample time for preparation.
In addition, while defending the change in syllabus, the Centre had also mentioned in an affidavit that these changes to the exam pattern were taken to 'minimise wastage of seats'.
The NEET SS 2021 examination was initially supposed to be held on 13 and 14 November, and this sudden change in dates had resulted in a lot of backlash from students. While the exam dates were notified on 23 July, the NEET SS information bulletin only posted the change in the exam pattern on 31 August.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
