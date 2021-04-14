NEET PG 2021 Admit Cards Released, Here’s How to Download It

NEET PG 2021 Admit Card released.
National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday, 14 April, released the admit cards of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET-PG) exam 2021.
Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in.
Earlier, NEET PG 2021 admit cards was scheduled to release on 12 April, which was later delayed by two days.
As per the information bulletin, the NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted on 18 April 2021, and the results will be announced by 31 May.
NEET PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admission to various MD, MS, and PG Diploma Courses. Qualifying NEET PG is mandatory for entry to MD, MS, PG Diploma courses under various universities/institutions in the country.
In case of any doubt, candidates can reach out at:
Published: undefined