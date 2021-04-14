NEET PG 2021 Admit Cards Released, Here’s How to Download It

As per the information bulletin, the NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted on 18 April 2021, and the results will be announced by 31 May.

NEET PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admission to various MD, MS, and PG Diploma Courses. Qualifying NEET PG is mandatory for entry to MD, MS, PG Diploma courses under various universities/institutions in the country.

In case of any doubt, candidates can reach out at:

Helpline number: 022-61087595

Email: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in

Official website: https://nbe.edu.in or www.natboard.edu.in

Download information bulletin here