NEET PG 2021 Admit Card to Release on 12 April

NEET PG 2021 admit to be released on 12 April on nbe.edu.in. Image for representational purposes only. | (Photo: PTI)
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Post Graduate (NEET-PG) exam 2021 admit card will be released by National Board of Examinations (NBE) on 12 April 2021.
Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit card on NBE’s official website: nbe.edu.in
How to Download NEET PG Admit Card
Visit NBE’s official website: nbe.edu.in
Click on the ‘NEET-PG 2021’ link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the admit card link
Login using your registered credentials
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
As per the information bulletin, NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted on 18 April 2021, and the result will be announced by 31 May.
NEET PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admission to various MD, MS, and PG Diploma Courses. Qualifying NEET PG is mandatory for entry to MD, MS, PG Diploma courses under various universities/institutions in the country.
In case of any doubt, candidates can reach out at:
Helpline number: 022-61087595
Email: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in
Official website: https://nbe.edu.in or www.natboard.edu.in