NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration Begins For Round 2

NEET MDS Counseling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the registration process for second round of counselling of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Master in Dental Surgery(NEET MDS) 2021.

Eligible candidates who are seeking admission under the 50 per cent All India quota (AIQ) can register themselves for the counselling on MCC's official website: mcc.nic.in.

NEET MDS exam was held in December 2020 by National Board of Examinations (NBE).