85-90 % Students Appeared in NEET UG 2020, Says Education Minister

The pen-and-paper medical entrance test was held across 3,843 centres in the country.

Out of 15.97 lakh candidates, around 85 to 90 percent have appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Sunday, 13 September. In a tweet, Dr Pokhriyal said that the National Testing Agency had informed him about the participation of students in the medical entrance test, while adding that the same “reflects the tenacity and grit of young Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

In 2019, around 15,19,375 students had applied for NEET, out of which 14,10,755 had eventually appeared for the exam. NEET, which is a pen and paper based entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, began 2 pm and continued till 5 pm across 3,843 centres in the country. Although students entered and exited the centre in a staggered manner, once outside, they faced a large swarm of parents and relatives waiting for them.

Speaking to The Quint, a parent of one of the students taking the exam questioned the need for the exam to be conducted under the present circumstances. She also pointed out even though SOPs for social distancing etc were being followed with the students, it was not the case with parents waiting outside the exam centre. “The children have no choice, they are being forced to write the exam now. This could have taken place in December too, considering it has been postponed from May,” the parent told The Quint.