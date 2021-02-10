NEET UG to Be Conducted Twice From 2021, Exam Dates Soon: Report

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) twice from this year, reported The New Indian Express.

While an in-principle decision on the matter, on lines of multiple sessions of JEE Main, has been, taken dates for the medical entrance examination to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses are yet to be decided.

According to the report, in a recent meeting with officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency – which conducts the test – the possibility of conducting online and offline examinations was discussed as well.