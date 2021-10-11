NEET 2021: NTA Extends Last Date to Make Corrections in Online Application Form

Candidates can now make corrections in their NEET UG 2021 application form till 13 October 2021 (11:50 pm).
Make NEET UG 2021 corrections on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 Correction Window: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to make correction in the online application form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021.

Candidates can now make corrections in their application form till 13 October 2021 (11:50 pm).

"On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is now providing the last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of online application Form for NEET (UG) – 2021," reads the official notice released by NTA.

Candidates can make corrections only in the following fields:

  • Gender

  • Nationality

  • e-mail address

  • Category

  • Sub-category

  • Fields of Second Phase

As per the notice, NTA will send the OMR answer sheet and scorecard to candidates on their registered e-mail address. "The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address," reads the official notice.

In case of any difficulty while making corrections in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021, candidates must contact NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

