NEET 2021 Registration: NTA Extends Last Date to Apply for NEET UG

NEET 2021 Exam will be conducted on 12 September 2021
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 4 August, announced the extension of the last date to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2021. The deadline has been extended till 5 pm on 10 August.
Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
The decision has been taken to help the aspiring candidates, and also because of the specific requests made by some nursing colleges to include them in the list of participating institutions of NEET (UG) 2021, so as to enable them to utilise the NEET scores for the students seeking admission in the BSc (Hons) course.
"It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 upto 10 August 2021 (5 PM) and payment of application fee upto 10 August (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021," read the official notice.
Earlier, the last date to apply for NEET (UG) 2021 was 6 August 2021.
The notice further added that the correction window will open from 11 August to 14 August (2 pm).
Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
Click on 'Fill Registration Form'
Click on 'New Registration'
Key in your personal details to register
Log in using your registered credentials
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the registration fee.
General - Rs 1,500
General-EWS/OBC-NCL(Central List) - Rs 1,400
SC/ST/ Person with Disabilities(PwD)/Third Gender - Rs 800
