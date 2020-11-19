NEET 2020: Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Results for MP, Rajasthan 

Candidates selected in the first round will have to report for document verification at the allotted colleges.

Image used for representational purposes only. | (Photo: The Quint)

The round one seat allotments results for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan NEET counselling will be released on Thursday, 19 November. Candidates who took part in the counselling can check the results on the official MP and Rajasthan websites – dme.mponline.gov.in and hteapp.hte.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can check their NEET counselling allotment results by logging in using their roll numbers and date of birth.

Candidates selected in the first round will have to report for document verification at the colleges allotted to them.