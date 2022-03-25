NIOS 10th & 12th Boards: Download the Admit Cards

NIOS class 10th and 12th hall tickets released for board examinations
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for the board examination of Classes 10 and 12. This brings the students a step closer to Board examinations. The admit cards have been released for the theory public exams of the April session.
The NIOS board exams are scheduled to begin on 4 April 2022. Candidates who are appearing for their 10th or 12th boards can download the admit cards from the official website at nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Visit the official websites of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the 'Exams and Results' tab from the top menu.
Scroll down and click on the 'Examination menu' in the sub-menu.
Find and click on the link that reads 'Public Exam Hall Ticket (April-May 2022).
A window will pop up.
Enter your 12 digit enrollment number and select the hall ticket type.
NIOS Theory Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Check all the details mentioned there.
Download and save the admit card on the device.
You can take a printout for future use.
The admit cards will be released for the students who have paid the fees for the April-May 2022 session. The NIOS has also held the hall tickets of candidates who had not uploaded their photographs.
Candidates facing any issue regarding the download of the Public Theory hall ticket can contact the regional Centre to sort out the issue and get the hall tickets immediately.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)