NIOS 10th & 12th Boards: Download the Admit Cards

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for the board examination of Classes 10 and 12. This brings the students a step closer to Board examinations. The admit cards have been released for the theory public exams of the April session.

The NIOS board exams are scheduled to begin on 4 April 2022. Candidates who are appearing for their 10th or 12th boards can download the admit cards from the official website at nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in.