NEET Result 2022 Date Announced: NEET UG Answer Key by 30 August; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notice stating the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Result date. The NTA has also announced the NEET 2022 Answer Key release date on the website for the candidates who appeared for the undergraduate exam on the scheduled date. The result and answer key dates are available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the NEET Result 2022 date and answer key download details.

The NTA has officially announced that the NEET Result 2022 will be released by 7 September. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 Result from neet.nta.nic.in, once released. The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key along with the response sheet will be declared by 30 August on the website mentioned above for all the candidates who took the exam.