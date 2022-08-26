NEET Result 2022 Date Announced: NEET UG Answer Key by 30 August; Details Here

NEET UG 2022 result and answer key release dates have been announced on the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notice stating the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Result date. The NTA has also announced the NEET 2022 Answer Key release date on the website for the candidates who appeared for the undergraduate exam on the scheduled date. The result and answer key dates are available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the NEET Result 2022 date and answer key download details.
The NTA has officially announced that the NEET Result 2022 will be released by 7 September. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 Result from neet.nta.nic.in, once released. The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key along with the response sheet will be declared by 30 August on the website mentioned above for all the candidates who took the exam.
The NEET UG 2022 result date and answer key details are available on the website. Candidates are requested to go through the official notice released by the National Testing Agency before the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and result is declared.
It is important to note that the candidates can raise objections against the NEET UG 2022 answer key, once it is released by 30 August on the website. Candidates are required to pay an objection fee of Rs 200 per question.
The NEET Result 2022 will be released after the answer key is declared by the NTA.
The steps to download the NEET Result 2022 are mentioned below for the candidates who are patiently waiting to check their scores:
Go to the website – neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states NEET UG 2022 Result on the home page.
Provide your login details correctly such as application number, registration number, and date of birth.
Verify the details with your NEET UG 2022 admit card before clicking on submit.
The NEET Result 2022 will appear on your device.
Check the scores and other details on the result carefully.
Tap on the download option and save a copy of the result for future reference.
