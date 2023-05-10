Darshan Solanki Case: Court Says Nothing to Show Accused Harassed his IIT-B Peer

On 6 May, a special court in Mumbai said that there was nothing to show that Indian Institutes of Technology -Bombay (IIT-B) student Darshan Solanki was harassed by fellow student Arman Khatri, while granting bail to the latter.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the court said that mere allegations in a suicide note are not sufficient to conclude that the accused has committed the offence of abetment.

Khatri, 18, was arrested on 9 April in connection with the alleged abetment of suicide and was granted bail on 6 May.