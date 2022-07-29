MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022 Declared on msbte.org.in, Steps To Download

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022. Candidates who gave the MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 can check their results on the official website at msbte.org.in.

The results are available on the website for download. To download the MSBTE Result 2022, you will have to enter your login credentials such as roll number, registration number, etc.

Know how candidates can check and download the results in easy steps.