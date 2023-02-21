MSBTE Result Winter 2023 Date: Steps To Check the Diploma Result Online and More

MSBTE Result Winter 2023 (January): The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to release the Diploma result 2023 for winter session anytime soon on the official website – msbte.org.in.

Once released, candidates who have appeared in the MSBTE Winter Exam 2023 must follow the below steps to download and check the diploma result.

The MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam 2023 was conducted by the concerned authorities from 5 to 23 January 2023. The result will be out for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th semesters. Candidates must use their personal login credentials like registration number/roll number, and password to check the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023.