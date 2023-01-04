MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Date Sheet 2023 Out: Check Maharashtra Board 10, 12 Time Table

Maharashtra Board SSC (10th) and HSC (12th) Date Sheet Released. Steps To Download MSBSHSE Time Table 2023.
Maharashtra Board Exams SSC HSC Date Sheet 2023 Released: The MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) has released the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th class time tables for 2023 exams on the officials website, mahahsscboard.in.
According to the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Time Tables 2023, the Maharashtra Board 10th class exam will be conducted by the concerned authorities from 2 March to 25 March 2023 while as the Maharashtra Board 12th class exam will be held from 21 February to 21 March 2023.
Both the Maharashtra Board SSC (10th) and HSC (12th) class exams will be conducted in two sessions - morning and evening. The morning session will be from 11 am to 2 pm and the evening session will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Earlier, the Maharashtra Board has released a tentative SSC and HSC Date Sheet on 19 September 2022. Candidates were given an option to raise objections against the MSBSHSE 10, 12 provisional time table if any. Now, the concerned authorities have released a final 10th and 12th board exam date sheet, which is non-objectionable.
Go to the official website, mahahsscboard.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications section.
Search and click on the direct links that reads as 'Time Table SSC March 2023' and 'Time Table HSC Feb-March 2023'.
A PDF file of Maharashtra Board SSC (10th) and HSC (12th) class date sheet will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the time table carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
You can also follow the below direct links.
[mahahsc.in/notification/ssc-timetable-2023.pdf]
[mahahsc.in/notification/hsc-timetable-2023-vocational.pdf].
[mahahsc.in/notification/hsc-timetable-2023-gen&bifocal.pdf].
