MPBSE MP Board Class 12 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

MPBSE 12th Result: Check MP Board 12th result on mpresults.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), on Thursday, 29 July 2021, declared MP board class 12 (HSSC) result.
Students who registered for MPBSE HSSC 2021 exam can check the result at MP board's official websites: mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.
Visit one of MP board's result websites: mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in, or mpbse.nic.in
Click on MPBSE Class 12th result link
Enter your roll number and application number
Click on 'Submit'
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
MP board class 12 students can also check their results on MPBSE mobile application which can be downloaded on android devices using Google Play Store. Apart from this, some other private portals will also host the results.
MPBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to commence from 30 April 2021. But later they were scrapped by the Madhya Pradesh Government due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to evaluate the result, the board devised an alternative marking scheme.
Therefore, the result of class 12 students has been evaluated on the basis of their performance in class 10 board exams. School Education Department, MP confirmed that the scores in top five subjects in class 10 exams will be used to evaluate the final result.
The department further clarified that students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the exam which will be conducted by the MPBSE when the situation is conducive.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 29 Jul 2021,12:03 PM IST