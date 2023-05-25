MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared: Download MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 have been announced. Check details here.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MBPSE) has declared the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 today on 25 May 2023. Candidates who appeared in the MP Board Exam can download and check the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results, scorecards, pass percentage, topper list, and other details on the official website, mpresults.nic.in.
This year, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held in the month of March. The Class 10 exam was conducted from 1 to 27 March while the class 12 exam was held from 2 March to 1 April.
Around 18 lakh candidates registered this year for the MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2023.
Go to the official website, mpresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage go to the direct link for downloading the MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
