MHT CET 2024 Result Date Confirmed: When Will Maharashtra CET Result be Declared

MHT CET 2024 Result Date: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the MHT CET 2024 result anytime soon on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. According to an official notification released by the concerned authorities, MHT CET result 2024 will be declared on or before 19 June. Candidates who appeared in the MHT CET Exam this year can download their PCB and PCM scores by using personal login details.

This year, MHT CET examination was conducted from 22 to 30 April 2024 for PCB group while as for PCM group the exam was held from 2 May to 16 May 2024. The examination took place in morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 5100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology were asked in the MHT CET exam 2024.