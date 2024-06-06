JKBOSE 12th Result 2024 Declared: Websites & Steps To Check Scores Online

JKBOSE 12th Result 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 12th board exam results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in using their login details like roll number and registration number. The board officials conducted the Class 12th exams from 6 March 2024 and concluded the exam process on 28 March 2024 in Soft Zones. The exams in the hard zone were conducted from 8 April to 9 May 2024.

The JKBOSE 12th compartment exam will also be conducted for students who failed or did not perform well in the regular 12th board exams. The exams will be held in July 2024 for the Jammu division and in August 2024 for the Kashmir division. As per the JKBOSE 12th Result 2024 stats, this year a total of 93350 students registered for the exam, out of which 69385 students successfully qualified yielding a pass percentage of 74%.