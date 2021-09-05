Maths Market and Geometry Field: National Awardee Manoj Sir's Class is Different

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, here is one story of a teacher who teaches in the fields and takes his students to the market. He is one who prepares teaching aids from regular household articles, so that even children who used to find maths difficult, have started finding it easy.

This teacher is Manoj Singh of Jharkhand, who, due to his style of teaching, has been awarded the National Teacher Award.

Manoj Singh's method of teaching can be inspiring not only for the children, but also for the teachers.

The Quint visited Manoj sir's class to see what was special there.