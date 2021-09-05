Teachers' Day: Meet The 44 Teachers Being Awarded by The President This Year

Vipin Kumar is the Deputy Principal at Government Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya located in Sector-11, Delhi and is known to teach children with great care.

As a teacher, he's tried to provide additional help to students who did not have the means to attend coaching classes for competitive exams. Kumar says that he provided such students with necessary study notes and also tried to guide them as much as he could. Due to his efforts, 35 students from the school clear the IIT-JEE Mains and NEET exam in one year. He also prepared a team of students from Delhi government schools to an Olympiad in Moscow. The students secured a bronze medal at the event.