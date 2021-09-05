Teachers’ Day 2021: Famous Personalities Who Were Inspired by Their Teachers

Here are some famous personalities who were inspired by their teachers.
“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.” - Aristotle
Teachers play a very significant part in our growth. Many teachers not only impart formal education, but also imbibe many values in their students. They dedicate their lives for the betterment of students. To recognize and celebrated their efforts, Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September in India.
Many successful and famous personalities have given the credit for their success to their teachers. In this article, we have mention about some of them.
Bill Gates
Bill Gates is one of the most successful person in the world. Founder of Microsoft is a Harvard University drop out. However he admits that his Maths and Drama teachers played a very important role in his success. In one of his blogs on GatesNotes, he also stated that Mrs Blanche Caffiere, librarian and teacher at his school also had a huge influence on him.
Dr Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou is a renowned poet, author and civil rights activist. Her poems are read and praised all around the world. It was her teacher Bertha Flowers, who had a huge influence on her. She motivated Maya to read more, and also asked her to read poetry aloud. It helped her find her voice and fall in love with poetry.
Sachin Tendulkar
"Master Blaster", "The God of Cricket", and many other titles have been given to one of the best players in the history of Cricket, Sachin Tenulkar. His Cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar played a very important role in his cricket journey. He trained Sachin at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai. Vinod Kambli is also one of his notable students.
