MAHA TET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today

MAHATET 2021 admit card to be released on 26 October 2021.
The admit card for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) shall be released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination on 26 October 2021.
Candidates who had applied for the examination can download their MAHATET 2021 admit card from the official website mahatet.in when released.
The MAHATET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 21 November 2021. Paper 1 will be from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm and Paper 2 shall be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
Previously, the MAHATET 2021 examination was supposed to be conducted on 31 October 2021. However, according to an official notice released by the council earlier, the reason for postponing the MAHATET 2021 examination was the Deglur-Biloli Assembly by-elections.
The elections are scheduled to take place in the last week of October 2021 and the council did not want the MAHATET 2021 examination to clash with them.
The MAHATET examination is conducted to certify teachers and deem them eligible to teach in the affiliated schools of the Maharashtra education board. The Paper 1 examination is for teachers who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for teachers who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8.
Visit the official website of MAHATET at mahatet.in
Click on the MAHATET 2021 admit card link
Enter your official credentials and press submit to log in
Your MAHATET 2021 admit card shall be displayed on your screen
Check the admit card thoroughly and download it
Take a printout and keep it for future reference
Since the Maharashtra board has not released any particular time for the release of the admit card, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of MAHATET mentioned above on 26 October 2021 for more updates regarding the MAHATET 2021 admit card.
