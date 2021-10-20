Maharashtra CET 2021: Results Expected To Be Declared Today

Students should be able to check their Maharashtra CET 2021 results on mahacet.org.
The Quint
Education
Published:

Maharashtra CET 2021 results to be announced soon

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra CET 2021 results to be announced soon</p></div>

According to latest reports, the Maharashtra CET 2021 Result is expected to be released on Wednesday, 20 October 2021. While the State Common Entrance Test Cell has not released any official time for the declaration of results, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the CET at mahacet.org to check their respective results.

The answer key is also expected to be released once the Maharashtra CET 2021 Exam Result is declared. Candidates must note that the Final Answer Key is prepared after considering the objections raised on the preliminary answer key.

Also ReadMHT CET 2021: Results to be Declared Soon

Please check below for five easy steps to check your Maharashtra CET 2021 Result

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra CET 2021: How To Check Your Result?

  • Visit the official website of CET at mahacet.org

  • Navigate to the notification that says 'MAH MBA/MMS result' on the homepage

  • You shall be navigated to a new page that would display .pdf file

  • Move to page 2 to find your name/roll number to check your result

  • Check your CET score and remarks provided against you name

  • Download the pdf file and take a printout for future reference

In the absence of any official confirmation on the declaration of results, candidates must regularly check the official website of CET mentioned above.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT