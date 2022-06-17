Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Today: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results Date & Time

Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result on mahresult.nic.in
(Photo: iStock)
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the results of class 10 (SSC) exams 2022 on Friday, 17 June 2022. The result will be issued online on the official website of the Maharashtra results.
Students who appeared for this year's Maharashtra board SSC exams are advised to check their result on mahresult.nic.in, after it is declared.
The date and time of the SSC result was confirmed by Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister of Maharashtra, through a video Tweet.
Websites like mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and ssc.mahresults.org.in will also host Maharashtra SSC results 2022.
In this article, we have curated the steps to check the Maharashtra SSC 2022 result.
Go to the official website of MSBSHSE Maharashtra results: mahresult.nic.in
Click on SSC 10th result 2022 link on the homepage
Enter your application number/roll number and other required details
Your Maharashtra board SSC 10th result will appear on the screen
Check your marks
Download and save the result for future reference
All candidates must note that their result will comprise of the marks scored by them. However, their original marksheets will be available to them after the declaration of results. Students are advised to contact their respective schools for further updates about original marksheets.
Maharashtra board conducted SSC class 10th exams from 15 March to 04 April 2022. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the same, reported NDTV.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results.
