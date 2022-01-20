Maharashtra Schools to Reopen From Monday: Education Minister

According to The Indian Express, the proposal reiterated the standard operating procedures declared when schools were reopened previously and also encouraged vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff as well as children eligible for the same.

Maharashtra, on Wednesday, 19 January, recorded a rise of over 4,000 cases in its fresh COVID-19 tally with 43,697 new infections. Mumbai, however, saw a marginal dip, recording 6,032 new cases; as opposed to Tuesday’s 6,149 infections.

India reported 3,17,532 new infections, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries on Thursday, 20 January.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)