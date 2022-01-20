Maharashtra Schools to Reopen From Monday: Education Minister
Maharashtra, on Wednesday, recorded a rise of over 4,000 cases in its fresh COVID-19 tally.
Schools in Maharashtra are slated to reopen on Monday, 24 January, reported ANI, citing Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Education Minister.
The chief minister of the state too has reportedly given his assent to the proposal.
“From 24 (January) we will be reopening schools for Classes 1-12 with COVID protocols. CM has agreed to our proposal,” said Varsha Gaikwad.
Further, Gaikwad said that they have also decided to open pre-primary schools from 24 January.
The schools had been shut in the state amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The proposal to reopen them was sent to the chief minister’s office by Maharashtra School Education department.
According to The Indian Express, the proposal reiterated the standard operating procedures declared when schools were reopened previously and also encouraged vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff as well as children eligible for the same.
Maharashtra, on Wednesday, 19 January, recorded a rise of over 4,000 cases in its fresh COVID-19 tally with 43,697 new infections. Mumbai, however, saw a marginal dip, recording 6,032 new cases; as opposed to Tuesday’s 6,149 infections.
India reported 3,17,532 new infections, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries on Thursday, 20 January.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
