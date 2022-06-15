Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Expected Soon: Check MSBSHSE 10th Result on Website
Maharashtra SSC (Class 10th) 2022 results are expected to be declared soon by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Earlier, the result was rumoured to be announced on Wednesday, 15 June, but as per a report by India Today, citing a senior official at the board, the result will not be released on Wednesday.
However, the exact date of declaration of result is yet to be revealed by MSBSHSE. The results will be announced on the official website of the board. Therefore, candidates who appeared for Maharashtra board SSC exam 2022 are advised to visit the website mahresult.nic.in, regularly for further updates about the results. MSBSHSE Class 10th result can also be checked online on the following websites: mahahsscboard.in and hsc.mahresults.org.in, reported Career360.
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th exams were conducted from 15 March to 4 April 2022.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check Maharashtra board SSC result online.
How To Check Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result?
Visit the official website of MSBSHSE: mahresult.nic.in
Click on SSC 10th result 2022 link on the homepage
Enter your board-registered credentials and log in
Your Maharashtra board SSC result will appear on the screen
Check your score
Download and save the result for future reference
