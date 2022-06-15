Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Expected Soon: Check MSBSHSE 10th Result on Website

Maharashtra SSC (Class 10th) 2022 results are expected to be declared soon by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Earlier, the result was rumoured to be announced on Wednesday, 15 June, but as per a report by India Today, citing a senior official at the board, the result will not be released on Wednesday.

However, the exact date of declaration of result is yet to be revealed by MSBSHSE. The results will be announced on the official website of the board. Therefore, candidates who appeared for Maharashtra board SSC exam 2022 are advised to visit the website mahresult.nic.in, regularly for further updates about the results. MSBSHSE Class 10th result can also be checked online on the following websites: mahahsscboard.in and hsc.mahresults.org.in, reported Career360.