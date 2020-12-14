Maharashtra NEET Round 2 Selection List Released At mahacet.org
Candidates shortlisted for admission in the list will have to join at the allotted colleges by 5 pm on 18 December.
Maharashtra NEET 2020 Round 2 selection 2020 list has been officially released on Monday, 14 December, on mahacet.org. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has also released the list under the state quota seats.
“Candidate should get scrutinized all the original documents and eligible candidate should pay the requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled. Non-Eligible Candidates will not be admitted,” an official statement said.
“Admitting Institute will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2020 brochure,” the statement added.
Candidates shortlisted for admission in the second selection list will have to join at the allotted colleges by 5 pm on 18 December.